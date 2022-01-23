Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Meritage Homes worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 27,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $99.51 on Friday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $125.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.42 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.