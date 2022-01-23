7,496 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Upstart by 16.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Upstart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Upstart by 131.6% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 4.5% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.78, for a total transaction of $7,217,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock worth $342,568,854. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.92.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

