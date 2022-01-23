Swiss National Bank Has $3.44 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.11% of Ameresco worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the second quarter valued at $979,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Ameresco by 59.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameresco by 210.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,541,000 after acquiring an additional 72,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 8,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $686,152.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $2,487,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 155,491 shares of company stock valued at $12,993,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.44. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $101.86.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $273.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.02 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

