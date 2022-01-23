Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 83,693 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,426,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,938,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,271,000 after purchasing an additional 472,016 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,763,000 after purchasing an additional 36,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 660,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.83.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.08. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10.56%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

