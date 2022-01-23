Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $22.47 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Centene worth $22,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 90.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 50.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Centene by 164.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.78.

Shares of CNC opened at $77.14 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David P. Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $310,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock valued at $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.