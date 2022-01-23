Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $5.07 Million Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 236,760 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.36% of Northern Oil and Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $338,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at about $11,561,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 331.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 121,184 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 44.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 274,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 84,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth about $331,000. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James upped their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other news, major shareholder Cresta Greenwood, Llc sold 134,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $2,567,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN NOG opened at $21.74 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 112.35% and a negative net margin of 136.31%. The business had revenue of $259.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.03%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.