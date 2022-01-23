Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.28% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $124,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ESRT. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 9.24 and a quick ratio of 9.24. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $13.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.