Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,861 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $30,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,088,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,805 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $148,312,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $118,181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,671,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,298,000 after buying an additional 1,106,772 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,991,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,878,000 after buying an additional 947,612 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.16. The stock has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $49.28 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

