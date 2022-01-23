Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $25.88 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $25,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 504.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 234.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 126.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $206.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.39. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

