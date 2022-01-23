Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 517 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,777,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,019,000 after purchasing an additional 309,051 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,776,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,936,000 after acquiring an additional 32,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,365,000 after acquiring an additional 48,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

TER opened at $143.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $104.05 and a one year high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $4,067,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

