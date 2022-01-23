Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,373 Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Columbus McKinnon as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 27.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after purchasing an additional 79,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 39.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,105,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,557,000 after buying an additional 171,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $400,968.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $852,443.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.90. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

