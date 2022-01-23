Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 45,917 PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PROG at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PROG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PROG in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PROG by 33.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the second quarter valued at about $255,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PROG stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.78. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.80.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

