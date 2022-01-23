Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,447,000 after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CSL opened at $227.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $238.53 and its 200-day moving average is $218.88. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

