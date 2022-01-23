Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Lowered to $60.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap stock opened at $32.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.07. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.46.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $220,429.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,462,340 shares of company stock valued at $78,166,432.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.