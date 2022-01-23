California Public Employees Retirement System Has $24.54 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of East West Bancorp worth $24,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,861,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,446,000 after purchasing an additional 74,315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.75. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.66 and a 1 year high of $91.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.71.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $468.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.