California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,235 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Penn National Gaming worth $25,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the second quarter worth $54,685,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 592.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,074,000 after buying an additional 604,863 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,424,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,974,000 after acquiring an additional 405,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,387,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,016,000 after acquiring an additional 400,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2,967.3% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,717,000 after acquiring an additional 262,013 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average of $64.56. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PENN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

