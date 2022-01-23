California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,778 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of FMC worth $26,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,046,000 after purchasing an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in FMC by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after buying an additional 430,076 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in FMC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after buying an additional 461,236 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in FMC by 5.0% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

NYSE FMC opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.