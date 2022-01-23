California Public Employees Retirement System Has $26.76 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,333,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Medical Properties Trust worth $26,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 602.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

