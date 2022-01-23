California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of PTC worth $28,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 262.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 26.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 134,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $116.06 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.49 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total transaction of $1,828,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.11.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

