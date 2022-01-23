California Public Employees Retirement System Has $29.21 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,581,932 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Iron Mountain worth $29,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 532.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.28.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

