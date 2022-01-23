AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,084 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 318.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

Shares of KLIC opened at $52.48 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $485.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

