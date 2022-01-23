AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 410.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Pitney Bowes worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,413,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,603 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,592,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,831,000 after buying an additional 574,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,998,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,607,000 after buying an additional 204,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,210,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after buying an additional 133,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Pitney Bowes by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,158,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PBI opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23 and a beta of 2.55. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is currently 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

