7,330 Shares in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Life Storage by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage stock opened at $134.16 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.29.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.34%.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.11.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

