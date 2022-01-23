AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Univar Solutions by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 226,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 17,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the third quarter worth about $629,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 109.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 47,125 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $1,427,577.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Univar Solutions stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.63.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNVR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

