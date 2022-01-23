12,857 Shares in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $971,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 76.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,551,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,909,000 after purchasing an additional 674,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after buying an additional 284,402 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after buying an additional 228,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,806,000 after buying an additional 131,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 714,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,933,000 after buying an additional 115,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SIGI opened at $77.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.93. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

