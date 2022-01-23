Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,283 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $104.80 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $96.96 and a one year high of $121.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.07.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

