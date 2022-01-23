AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 26,467 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 73.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 26,467 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $118.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Erste Group cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.48.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $1,583,812.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

