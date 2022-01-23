Brokerages Set TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TCRR opened at $3.47 on Thursday. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It is also involved in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

