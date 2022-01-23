Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.
About Brenntag
Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.
