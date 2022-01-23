Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

BNTGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brenntag from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $17.09 on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $20.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Brenntag had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Brenntag will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

