Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.08% of Luxfer worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 1,682.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Luxfer in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 233.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger bought 5,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.79 per share, with a total value of $98,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXFR opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $466.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $15.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. Luxfer’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

