Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201,961 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 67,689 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 29,931 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after acquiring an additional 113,976 shares during the period. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHO stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

