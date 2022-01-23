Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,240 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Universal Electronics worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $66,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Universal Electronics by 112,725.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 6.6% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $458.70 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

Read More: News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.