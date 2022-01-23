Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,334,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,792,000 after buying an additional 1,344,111 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $45.38 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82 and a beta of 2.34.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $115.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

