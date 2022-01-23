O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,714 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caleres by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caleres by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,663,000 after purchasing an additional 264,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caleres by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Caleres by 64.2% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 591,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caleres during the second quarter worth $14,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAL opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $837.98 million, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 2.50. Caleres, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.68 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.98%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caleres, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $512,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,806 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.