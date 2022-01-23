Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,187 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 222.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 273.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $53.50 on Friday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.06 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.14 and its 200 day moving average is $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

