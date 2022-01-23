Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,617 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after buying an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,192,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 296,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,351,000 after buying an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 325.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

