Mizuho Lowers Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) to Neutral

Mizuho cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $28.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $35.00.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.71.

EPRT opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.03.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 167.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

