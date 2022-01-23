Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sysco by 69.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Sysco by 73.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Sysco by 27.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $77.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.