Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 149 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,907,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after purchasing an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 19.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,341,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,788,000 after buying an additional 381,095 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,516,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after buying an additional 104,275 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,060,000 after buying an additional 195,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

NYSE RACE opened at $232.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $183.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.