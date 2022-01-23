Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) dropped 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.07. Approximately 1,890 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTX) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 2.30% of Distillate International Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

