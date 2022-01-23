Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 4.8%

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) was down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.80. Approximately 251,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 246,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Separately, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.78.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2250099 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.