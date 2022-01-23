CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Shares Down 13.1%

Shares of CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) dropped 13.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 18,174 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average daily volume of 6,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

CUBXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on CubicFarm Systems in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.03.

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

