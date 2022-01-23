Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.86.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $46.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.25. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $46.24 and a 1-year high of $104.11. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.87.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.23 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 2,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $126,638.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Shift4 Payments by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 328.6% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Shift4 Payments by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.