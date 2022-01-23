Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 198.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $510,993. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ESNT opened at $44.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.83. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

