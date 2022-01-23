Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 329.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,558,000 after buying an additional 791,504 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 49,353.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 346,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 345,971 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,107,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 676,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,737,000 after purchasing an additional 106,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VMI opened at $224.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.14. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.13 and a 12 month high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.53.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 17.40%. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.96%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total value of $86,801.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

