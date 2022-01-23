Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Trims Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of O-I Glass worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

OI opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.71. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 69.39%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

