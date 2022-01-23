BMO Capital Markets Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $65.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.75.

Alcoa stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth $980,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth about $14,598,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,318,000.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

