Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $94.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.62. Innospec has a 52 week low of $81.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 31.98%.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $35,010.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Innospec by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innospec by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Innospec by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Innospec by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

