CI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pool by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $470.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $543.23 and its 200 day moving average is $501.37. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

