$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. CyrusOne reported earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CyrusOne.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $88.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

